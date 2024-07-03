Heads of Russia, Mongolia discuss Power of Siberia-2 running through Mongolia — Novak

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Heads of Russia and Mongolia discussed at a meeting the issue of construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline through Mongolia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"With the Mongolian side the issues of construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline through the territory of the Mongolian republic were discussed, as well as the participation in the development of the gas supply scheme, expansion of cooperation in the area of the Ulaanbaatar railway and investment projects," he said.

"Those include reconstruction and the participation of Russian companies in Ulaanbaatar TPP-3 and expansion of supplies of petroleum products to the Mongolian republic," Novak said, adding that Moscow is currently the key supplier of petroleum products to Mongolia as it ensures 95% of the country’s purchases.

Power of Siberia-2 is a planned gas pipeline that will go through the territory of Western Siberia to China. Its maximum capacity will reach 50 bln cubic meters per year.