Russian defense contractor to feature Iskander missile system, armor at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech giant Rostec) will demonstrate the Iskander tactical missile system and armor at the upcoming Army 2023 international military-technical forum, the company’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Company will show the Iskander theater missile system, the land-based and shipborne versions of the Pantsyr [anti-aircraft missile/gun] system, the Khrizantema-S [self-propelled anti-tank missile] system and its upgraded missile, and also the BMP-3M infantry fighting vehicle, the BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicle, the BTR-MDM air-droppable armored personnel carrier, the BT-3F armored personnel carrier and the Bakhcha combat module. In addition, an upgraded 125mm 2S25 self-propelled anti-tank gun will be on display," the press office said in a statement.

The forum’s visitors will also be able to view the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system and its missiles, Krasnopol-M2 and Kitolov-2M smart munitions, the Gran guided weapon system, the Item 305E light multipurpose missile and the Shmel-M flamethrower, it said.

"In addition, the Holding Company will demonstrate missiles from the Verba and Igla-S man-portable air defense systems. A full-scale model of the Gibka-S MANPADS squad combat vehicle, the Planshet-A artillery fire control system and the Arena-E tank active protection system will be on display," the press office added.

The Holding Company will also demonstrate its civilian output: the TM-140 all-terrain vehicle, Ant-class loaders and tractors and the Raskat road roller, it said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 states have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. The forum will be open to specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.