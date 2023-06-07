Ukraine’s prosecutor general appeals to ICC over destruction of Kakhovka HPP

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin has sent an appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague over the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, said the prosecutor’s aide, Maxim Popov.

"The prosecutor general has sent the appeal to the office of the International Criminal Court," Popov said on the Ukrainian television channel Rada.

He said Ukraine provided the ICC with some preliminary information about the emergency at the plant.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that Ukraine will file a lawsuit against Russia in the International Criminal Court over the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. He stated Kiev regarded the incident as ecocide.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant overnight into Tuesday, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. The water level in Novaya Kakhovka rose as high as 12 meters, before starting to subside. About 15 settlements have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farm fields along the Dnieper and raised the risk that the North Crimean Canal will dry up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate sabotage attack by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.