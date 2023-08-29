Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 at request of president — MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation at the Group of 20 summit in India at the request of President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"At the request of the Russian president, the delegation will be headed by Lavrov," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would not travel to the G20 meeting in India.

India has held the presidency of the G20 since December 1, 2022. The summit in New Delhi will be held from September 9-10 in an in-person format. Invitations were sent to all G20 leaders, as well as heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore.