Hainan's Haikou and Paris resume air freight services

HAIKOU /China/, May 18. /TASS/. Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, and Paris resumed air freight flights, which were suspended due to anti-COVID restrictions. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The first flight was made on May 15. Aircraft HU749 with 33.6 tons of cargo took off at 06:05 (01:05 Moscow time) from Meilan International Airport to Paris Vatry Airport. Launching this route means resuming air freight services between the cities.

The flights will be operated by Hainan Airlines using Boeing 789 cargo planes. Exports from Haikou will primarily carry consumer goods, as well as e-commerce products. Duty-free goods will be imported on these flights. Flights on this route will be operated every Monday and Wednesday.

Thus, since the beginning of this year, Haikou has already opened or reopened three international air freight routes. These are flights to Incheon, Singapore and Paris. As of May 14, Meilan Airport had handled a total of 166 international cargo flights since the beginning of the year, and traffic volume had exceeded 2,16,000 tons, a 77% increase over the same period last year.