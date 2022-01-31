Less than 20% of gas pumped in summer remains in European storage facilities, says Gazprom

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. European countries have withdrawn 80.3% of the gas pumped last summer from their underground storage facilities as of January 29, Gazprom reported on Monday referring to the data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe. The volume of active gas in storage facilities was 27.3% lower than last year’s level, the holding said.

Meanwhile, Europe’s underground storage facilities were filled by 39% in general, with German and French storage facilities filled by 37% and 36%, respectively. Total gas content of underground gas storages in Europe has posted record lows since January 11, 2022.

The situation is similar in Ukrainian underground storage facilities, with reserves 46.1% lower than last year as of January 29, and 3.8 bln cubic meters lower than on the date of the pumping start in April 2021. Currently 11.5 bln cubic meters of gas are stored in Ukrainian underground storages.

That said, as TASS reported earlier, in January 2022 gas flows from LNG terminals to the European gas transport system hit record highs for this month since records started in 2011. Whereas the volume of gas received from LNG terminals to Europe’s gas transport system is expected to reach an absolute record as of January 30, which will exceed the November 2019 maximum (slightly over 11 bln cubic meters).