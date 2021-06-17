Opera suspends support for VPN services in browsers on Russian territory

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Opera has suspended support of VPN services in its browsers on the territory of Russia, Senior Public Relations Manager of the company Yulia Sindzelorts told TASS.

"Opera endeavors to provide its Russian users with the excellent experience in using browsers. We decided to suspend support for VPN services in our browsers on the Russian territory in the form it was provided earlier," she said.

This preventive step will enable the company to remain committed to confidentiality and security of users and provide them with the best products, the spokesperson noted. "Opera is already protecting confidentiality of users now, offering protection against tracking, DNS above https and blocking of malicious websites. Opera is ready for an open dialog on user security in the Internet," she added.

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media has started limiting access to VyprVPN and Opera VPN services, the watchdog says on its website earlier on Thursday. Restrictions will not affect operations of Russian companies that are using VPN services in continuous processes, the watchdog said.