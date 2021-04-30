Russia, Ethiopia set to ink deal on Sputnik V supplies, says ambassador

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia are hammering out an accord on deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to this republic, Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with TASS.

The ambassador said that the agreement would be concluded soon. The diplomat added that he also expected that Ethiopia would swiftly complete the registration of Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

According to him, Addis Ababa is interested in cooperating with Moscow in fighting the pandemic both in the bilateral and multilateral formats. The ambassador noted that the subject was discussed with Russia at a session of the intergovernmental commission in December 2020.