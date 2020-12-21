Kremlin views sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as elements of hybrid warfare

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov agreed with the opinion of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska and called sanctions against Nord Stream 2 one of the elements of hybrid warfare.

"In general, we can agree with him [Deripaska]. This is indeed a variant of hybrid warfare, it is used as a hybrid war by the United States," Peskov said. "Let's take the sanctions against Nord Stream - it is a pure hybrid war that goes on like a war accompanied by unfair competition," he added.