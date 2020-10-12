Russian airlines’ passenger transportation down 32.5% in September

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian air carriers lowered transportation by 32.5% year-on-year to 8.65 mln passengers in August, the Federal Air Transport Agency says on its website on Monday.
The overall passenger turnover of airlines fell 44.9% to 17.62 bln passenger-km.
S7 tops the list in terms of passenger traffic with 1.43 mln passengers carried in September (+4.8%). Aeroflot ranks second with 1.32 mln passengers, down 60%. Pobeda airline is third with 1.14 mln passengers (up 17.8%).
In January - September 2020, Russian airlines carried 52.56 mln passengers, down 47% in annual terms.