Russian airlines’ passenger transportation down 32.5% in September

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian air carriers lowered transportation by 32.5% year-on-year to 8.65 mln passengers in August, the Federal Air Transport Agency says on its website on Monday.

Recovery of tourism industry to require two years at least, says expert

The overall passenger turnover of airlines fell 44.9% to 17.62 bln passenger-km.

S7 tops the list in terms of passenger traffic with 1.43 mln passengers carried in September (+4.8%). Aeroflot ranks second with 1.32 mln passengers, down 60%. Pobeda airline is third with 1.14 mln passengers (up 17.8%).

In January - September 2020, Russian airlines carried 52.56 mln passengers, down 47% in annual terms.