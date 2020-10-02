Recovery of tourism industry to require two years at least, says expert

YEKATERINBURG, October 2. /TASS/. The tourism industry will require two years at the least for recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Russian Tourism Industry Union Andrei Ignatyev said on Friday at a press conference in the TASS Ural Regional Information Center.

"I hope it [the organized tourism market] will recover quickly. Nevertheless, it will need two years at the least to do so," the expert said.

Russia fully closed scheduled and charter international service from March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The air traffic with Turkey, the United Kingdom and Tanzania restarted from August 1. Ten countries are opened for Russians to date.