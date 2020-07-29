Hainan's Sanya ranks first as city with most reservations at luxurious hotels

HAIKOU, July 29. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya ranked first among the country's cities in the number of reservations at luxurious hotels, reported the Chinese travel portal Qunar.

According to the publication, in a number of Hainan's hotels the number of reserved suites in July significantly exceeded the figure for the same month in 2019. As noted by the owners of Hainan five-star hotels, the demand for the "prestigious product" has recently been much higher than for the "economy class".

"Approximately 140 million people who used the services of airlines last year have not traveled anywhere this year. For most, this will be the first summer trip which is very important for them," Qunar President Gou Zhipeng was quoted as saying by the Sanya Daily.

He clarified that in 2020 Sanya became extremely popular among tourists, including wealthy travelers. The head of the tourist portal said that more than half of those who come for vacations spend at least five days on Hainan, while previously, people were usually limited to three-four days.

"This year, tourists in China are looking for a more prestigious, stable personalized holiday," said Gou Zhipeng.

Tourism plays an extremely important role in Hainan's economic development, which accounts for about 60% of the gross regional product in the service sector. In 2019, the flow of travelers who visited the island increased by 9% and exceeded 83 million people. They spent about 105 billion yuan (about $ 15 billion). In 12 months, more than 1 million foreign tourists have visited the province, which is by 20% more than in 2018.