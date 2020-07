Unemployment in Russia up by almost 30% over days off, says Deputy PM Golikova

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in June may reach 6.3%, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Monday.

"In June - there are no figures yet, they should be ready in the near future - according to estimates, the unemployment rate is likely to reach 6.3%," Belousov said.