Post-Soviet security bloc kicks off active phase of Rubezh 2024 drills in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has launched the active phase of the Rubezh 2024 (Frontier 2024) exercise of its rapid deployment forces at the Kharbmaidon practice range in Tajikistan, CSTO Joint Staff Spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Thursday.

"The Collective Rapid Deployment Forces assigned with jointly repelling external military aggression, countering other security challenges and threats and carrying out counter-terror operations play an important role in ensuring security in the Central Asian Region. This issue is especially important for Tajikistan, which is at the forefront of the CSTO’s southern frontiers," Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister of Tajikistan Emomali Sobirzoda told the troops participating in the drills.

First Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Lieutenant General Khasan Kaloyev pointed out that the bloc’s Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region established in 2001 amid a mounting international terrorist threat were a key component of the CSTO collective security system.

"The national contingents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan comprise permanent readiness military units and subunits equipped with modern weapons and military equipment. The main objectives of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region are to repel external military aggression, counter terrorist challenges and timely respond to national and regional security threats," he pointed out.

The active phase of the Rubezh 2024 drills will run on October 17-21. The exercise involves the military contingents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan and operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat. The Russian military contingent largely comprises the personnel of the Central Military District from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan. The exercise has brought together about 1,500 troops and 250 items of military and special hardware, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.