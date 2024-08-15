Ruselectronics creates system to improve safety of landing on aircraft carriers

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Ruselectronics holding company (part of Rostec) has developed a system of support for aircraft landing on the deck of aircraft carriers, which will reduce the wear and tear of braking cables and improve safety of the landing process.

"The hardware will reduce the wear and tear of aerofinisher cables and improve the safety of pilots during the landing process. The system is being developed by the Research Institute of Television, which is part of Ruselectronics. The new system measures the speed of the airplane after touching the deck and in accordance with the obtained data allows for adjusting the tension of the aerofinisher cable and the mechanism for braking aircraft. This will increase the cable's resistance to wear and tear, as well as reduce the strain the pilot experiences during the landing by about 30%," the company said.

Ruselectronics added that the equipment can be used on the existing and yet-to-be-built Russian heavy aircraft carriers, as well as India’s aircraft carriers Vikramaditya and Vikrant.

"Landing on the deck occurs with an overload of more than 4G. The equipment and pilot experience a very great impact, with the maximum forces on the cable and impact on the pilot occurring at the 2nd and 3rd seconds of deceleration. Thanks to the aerofinisher control, the new system will reduce the impact of negative factors, which will have a positive effect on the pilots' health and the service life of the equipment," the holding's press service quoted Alexey Nikitin, the CEO of the Research Institute of Television, as saying.