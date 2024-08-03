Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a doomsday first person view (FPV) drone for monitoring background radiation and ensuring the security of personnel in the event of nuclear attacks, the CEO of Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developer Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CUS), Dmitry Kuzyakin, told TASS.

"I am confident that common sense will prevail and the world will refrain from using nuclear weapons and our doomsday drone will never be needed. And yet we believe that it would a crime not to prepare for even the worst scenarios. Our specialists have developed a doomsday drone for monitoring background radiation and ensuring the security of personnel as part of the Khrust project," he said.

According to him, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment. The flight time of the doomsday drone is up to 20 minutes in the active maneuvering mode. The range of operation depends on the terrain and the condition of signal passage, ranging between 500 meters (in areas of continuous contamination) and 2 km (in areas of variable contamination)," Kuzyakin explained.

"To date, the CUS has developed and brought to fruition more than 20 scenarios. These include, for example, conducting assault operations in urban environments and buildings for counter-terrorist activities, or operating from armored vehicles," he said. "We have yet to explore more of the FPV industry. The Khrust program and the doomsday drone are not the only areas of work for the center in the combat use of FPV drones that is new to everyone. We are only starting off in this field," Kuzyakin concluded.