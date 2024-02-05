Supplies of drones to Russian military to grow in 2024 — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The supplies of drones, first and foremost sea drones, to the Russian military in 2024 will grow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in an interview on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"First of all, of course, there will be more drones. Our armed forces are actively using them in many areas. The range of products is very wide: from heavy UAVs to FPV drones. This concerns both sea unmanned systems and ground-based unmanned systems. This is one of the important areas where we will be working together with the Defense Ministry and our industrial enterprises to build up both competencies and production volumes," Manturov said, when asked about the growth of military production in 2024.

He added that communication equipment that ensured tactical interaction in the field would be produced in greater amounts. The production of heavy and light armored vehicles, air defense systems and equipment for counter-battery warfare will also expand.