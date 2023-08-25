Russian company develops lightweight drone — spokesperson

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian specialists presented the Voron-75 lightweight collapsible reconnaissance drone made of expandable polypropylene, spokesman of Svyaz Spetszashchita company Dmitry Zubarev told TASS.

"The Voron-75 vehicle is made of a very lightweight material - expandable polypropylene - and is well suited for reconnaissance missions on account of drone flight range being up to 100 km. This lightweight material is less visible for signals intelligence aids of the enemy, which is a beneficial competitive advantage of the unmanned aerial vehicle, as compared to drones with carbon or metal coating. It is rather difficult to take the bearing of our UAV at a high altitude, and reconnaissance missions can be performed with it," Zubarev said.

The drone can be carried in a standard backpack and preparations for a takeoff take about two minutes, he added.