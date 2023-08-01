Shoigu holds talks with chief of staff of Algerian People's National Army

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has held talks with the chief of staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, General of the Army Said Chengriha.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu noted that Russian-Algerian ties were developing particularly dynamically and positively.

"This is largely due to the friendly relations of trust that have developed between the leaders of our countries," the news release reads.

"During the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Algeria [Vladimir Putin and Abdelmadjid Tebboune] a declaration on deepening strategic partnership between our countries was signed," the Defense Ministry added.

"For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry is ready to help improve the combat capabilities of the Algerian armed forces," he said.

As Shoigu noted, Russia and Algeria had given a clear signal to the whole world that both countries were aiming to pursue an independent foreign policy and safeguard their national interests despite unprecedented pressure from the West.

"We are interested in Algeria's leading position in strengthening regional security and stability in northern Africa," Shoigu emphasized, adding that Russia had always supported the right of every country to make sovereign decisions on international and domestic issues, especially those related to national security.