Kornet anti-tank guided missiles work flawlessly, but more of them are needed — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. During a meeting with military correspondents on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the efficiency of Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), adding that more of them are needed and will be produced.

"When we began this conversation, we mentioned that the offensive unfolded in two directions, and several tanks have been destroyed by the aviation. Helicopters are very effective," he said. "Several armored vehicles and a tank were destroyed by the infantry using anti-tank weapons. Kornets work ideally, but we need more of them, and this will be done."

The Russian leader also thanked Russian pilots, describing them as "true heroes" whose military operations are "effective and really cool.".