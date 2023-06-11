No casualties among Russian personnel in Kiev’s attempt to attack naval ship – top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s ship Priazovye continues accomplishing assigned missions after Ukraine’s attempted attack, with no casualties reported among the Russian personnel, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Sunday.

"There are no casualties. The ship has not sustained any damage. The Black Sea Fleet’s ship Priazovye continues accomplishing assigned missions," the ministry said in a statement.

A US RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft conducted reconnaissance in the airspace over the central part of the Black sea during Ukraine’s attempted attack, like in other previous cases, the ministry said.