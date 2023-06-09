UK destroyer escorts three Russian warships as they sail near UK

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. UK’s destroyer HMS Defender escorted Russian Navy’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich and corvettes Soobrazitelny and Stoikiy near UK territorial waters, the UK Royal Navy said on Friday.

The UK warship was assisted by her Wildcat helicopter, while RAF Typhoons and Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft also worked "in coordination" with Defender, the Royal Navy said in a statement.

"Escorting ships through UK waters is routine activity for the Royal Navy and demonstrates our commitment to the vital sea lanes upon which the UK depends," Peter Evans, HMS Defender’s commanding officer, was quoted as saying in the statement.