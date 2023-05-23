Putin has no plans for emergency Security Council session — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a traditional meeting with permanent Security Council members this week and no special meeting over events in the Belgorod Region is planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, [Putin] is not going to hold a special [Security Council meeting]. This week, towards the end of the week, probably, a regular meeting will be held but there are no plans for a special one," the Kremlin official said.

Replying to a question about the number of saboteurs who infiltrated the Belgorod Region and who might still remain in the area, Peskov noted that he could not provide such data. "Currently, our special services are dealing with this, they are establishing identities, numbers, and so on. When they establish this, it will be possible to ask them questions," Putin’s press secretary said.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District in the borderline Belgorod Region. On the first day of the attack, eight people were injured, while on the second day, the governor mentioned that there were two more wounded individuals in the communities infiltrated by the saboteurs. An elderly woman died during evacuation. Temporary accommodation centers have been set up in Stary Oskol and the Yakovlevsky and Ivnyansky districts of the Belgorod Region. Due to the attempted breakthrough by the sabotage group, a counterterrorism regime was declared in the region. According to Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Patrol reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the saboteurs’ attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod Region.