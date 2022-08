SIMFEROPOL, August 18. /TASS/. Air defenses reportedly activated in the Crimean city of Kerch, Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the regional head, said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary reports, air defenses activated in Kerch. There is no danger to the city or the [Crimean] bridge," he wrote on Telegram.

A video where explosions can be heard was posted on social media earlier on Thursday. The video is said to have been made in Kerch, where locals are reporting two blasts.