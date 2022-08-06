Russian air defenses down eight Ukrainian drones in past day

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed eight Ukrainian drones and intercepted 26 rockets in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"Russian air defenses downed eight unmanned aerial vehicles near the Dibrovnoye, Suligovka, Dolgenkoye, Prishib, Bairak and Volokhov Yar settlements in the Kharkov Region, and near the Pologi settlement in the Zaporozhye Region,"he noted.

According to Konashenkov, 26 rockets fired from multiple rocket launchers were intercepted near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, the Antonovsky Bridge, the Chernobayevka, Brilyovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Aleshkovskiye Peski and Tsyurupinsk in the Kherson Region, as well as near the Sukhaya Kamenka and Barvenkovo settlements in the Kharkov Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 263 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,693 drones, 361 anti-aircraft systems, 4,259 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 789 multiple rocket launchers, 3,270 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 4,739 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.