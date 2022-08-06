Russian Aerospace Forces destroy two more Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces destroyed two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the past 24 hours. One of the planes was destroyed by operational and tactical aircraft in an aerial fight near the Solntsevo settlement in the Kirovograd Region. Another Su-25 aircraft was downed by air defenses near the Radgospnoye settlement in the Kherson Region," he specified.

"Russian air defenses downed eight unmanned aerial vehicles near the Dibrovnoye, Suligovka, Dolgenkoye, Prishib, Bairak and Volokhov Yar settlements in the Kharkov Region, and near the Pologi settlement in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day," Konashenkov noted.

According to him, 26 rockets fired from multiple rocket launchers were intercepted near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, the Antonovsky Bridge, the Chernobayevka, Brilyovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Aleshkovskiye Peski and Tsyurupinsk in the Kherson Region, as well as near the Sukhaya Kamenka and Barvenkovo settlements in the Kharkov Region.