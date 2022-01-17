Russia, Belarus to hold snap inspection of Union State troops

MINSK, January 17. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia will hold a snap inspection of the Union State’s forces and capabilities before the joint drills scheduled for February, Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, Chief of the Main Operations Department Pavel Muraveiko announced on Monday.

The military buildup near the Belarusian borders causes fears and requires an objective response, he said.

"This response will be absolutely adequate and transparent. We will hold jointly with Russian counterparts a surprise inspection of the Union State’s response forces and capabilities," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted Muraveiko as saying.

"At the concluding stage of this event, drills dubbed Union Resolve 2022 will be held," he specified.

The Belarusian defense official pointed to the continued militarization of European countries, noting that the NATO personnel strength would suffice to provoke and unleash any international conflict.

"Also, there continues a high-profile provocation caused by the so-called migration crisis," the deputy chief of the Belarusian General Staff said.

"Over 20,000 troops, including 15,000 ground forces, have been deployed in Poland, and more than 12,000 personnel representing the army, police and the border guard service have been deployed in the Baltic states," he said.

On January 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved a scenario of the joint Belarus-Russia operational drills scheduled for February. The drills will run at the republic’s western and southern borders.