Russian fighter jets scrambled to escort two US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to escort two US reconnaissance planes approaching the Russian border over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Friday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems detected two aerial targets over the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border on December 3.

"A Su-30 and a Su-27 fighter jets from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled to identify and intercept the targets. The crews of the Russian fighter jets identified them as an RC-135 and a CL-600 Artemis reconnaissance planes of the US Air Force, and escorted them over the Black Sea," the Center said.

After the US spy plane moved away from Russia’s state border, "the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," it said.

"The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," the National Defense Control Center said.