Russian Su-30SM planes arrive in Belarus for establishment of joint Air training center

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30SM planes arrived in Belarus within the framework of the establishment of the joint Air Force and Air Defense training center of the two states, Belarusian Defense Ministry press service said in its Telegram channel Wednesday.

"Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30SM planes arrived to Baranovichi airport for establishment of the joint Air Force and Air Defense training center of Russia and Belarus," the statement says.

Pilots of the two countries are expected to carry out joint patrols of the Union State air borders, the Ministry added.

On August 28, Russian missile air defense units arrive in Belarus’ Grodno. The decision to establish a joint training center was made during the talks of the Minister of Defense of the two states on March 5. A total of three training centers are planned, two other located in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad Regions.

The Su-30SM (serial, modernized) is a two-seated super-maneuverable generation 4++ jet fighter. It is equipped with twin two-contour turbojet AL-31FP engines with adjustable thrust vector. The plane has a range of 1,500 kilometers and can fly up to 3.5 hours without refueling.