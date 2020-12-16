Development of new missiles for Russia’s strategic forces to begin soon — commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The development of new missile systems for Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will begin in the short-and mid-term perspective, RVSN commander Sergey Karakayev said.

"Maintaining the combat readiness of the required number of launchers, including during the period of rearmament, creating new missile systems, rearming the troops with advanced missile systems and laying the scientific and technological basis for creating new types of strategic weapons are among the steps aimed at future buildout and development for the short-term and mid-term perspective," Karakayev said.

In his words, RVSN currently has in service different missile systems with versatile combat use, including silo-based Avangard, Voyevoda, Stilet, Topol-M and Yars systems. Mobile deployment units operate Topol, Topol-M and Yars land-based mobile missile systems.

"Domestic enterprises keep up with the pace of delivering elements of new missile systems to the troops, envisaged by the state procurement program. This applies primarily to the Yars missile system in the silo-based and the mobile variants, and the Avangard silo-based missile system. All together, this is about 20 launchers and supporting systems annually," the RVSN commander said.

The share of advanced missile systems currently in service with RVSN reached 81% this year, the official said.