Russian radars track 35 foreign spy planes and 3 drones over week

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 38 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders in the past week, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 35 foreign spy planes and three drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper stressed.

Also, Orlan-10 multi-functional drone systems and Eleron-3 close-range air reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles were delivered to the troops under the defense procurement plan, the infographics show.