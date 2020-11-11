Russian defense firm fulfils annual plan of S-400 delivery to troops ahead of schedule

"Almaz-Antey Group delivered the next and final regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems to the Defense Ministry this year ahead of schedule as part of its commitments under the defense procurement plan," the statement says.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer delivered the final regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ medium-to long-range anti-aircraft missile systems this year, fulfilling its annual delivery plan ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company’s commitments to the Defense Ministry of Russia for delivering S-400 ‘Triumf’ air defense systems have been discharged "in full and ahead of schedule," Almaz-Antey CEO Yan Novikov was quoted as saying in the statement.

Upon their delivery to the Defense Ministry, the S-400 systems held a test-fire exercise at a proving ground, the statement says.

"Following the results of the firings, the military hardware operated without a hitch and the acceptance/delivery trials passed successfully," the company stressed.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District earlier reported that teams of the anti-aircraft missile regiment from the Samara Region in the Volga area had moved to the southern Astrakhan Region to receive the latest S-400 ‘Triumf" systems that would replace their S-300 predecessors.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.