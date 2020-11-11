Russian defense firm fulfils annual plan of S-400 delivery to troops ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer delivered the final regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ medium-to long-range anti-aircraft missile systems this year, fulfilling its annual delivery plan ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Almaz-Antey Group delivered the next and final regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems to the Defense Ministry this year ahead of schedule as part of its commitments under the defense procurement plan," the statement says.
The company’s commitments to the Defense Ministry of Russia for delivering S-400 ‘Triumf’ air defense systems have been discharged "in full and ahead of schedule," Almaz-Antey CEO Yan Novikov was quoted as saying in the statement.
Upon their delivery to the Defense Ministry, the S-400 systems held a test-fire exercise at a proving ground, the statement says.
"Following the results of the firings, the military hardware operated without a hitch and the acceptance/delivery trials passed successfully," the company stressed.
The press office of Russia’s Central Military District earlier reported that teams of the anti-aircraft missile regiment from the Samara Region in the Volga area had moved to the southern Astrakhan Region to receive the latest S-400 ‘Triumf" systems that would replace their S-300 predecessors.
Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.