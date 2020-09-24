Swarm of drones used in Kavkaz-2020 exercise first time against enemy forces

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Three models of drones - Forpost, Orlan-10 and Eleron-3 - were pooled into one group for participation in drills during the command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media on Thursday.

"At the Kapustin Yar proving ground a combined group of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was created. It incorporated Southern Military District units armed with drones Forpost, Orlan-10, Eleron-3 and others," the Defense Ministry said.

UAVs are used at altitudes ranging 100 meters to 5,000 meters for exposing the enemy’s defenses and hitting ground targets.

The drones are capable of spotting military units on the move, command centers, weapons, military equipment and manpower to adjust fire strikes being delivered against the identified targets. Also, they are an integral element of radio-electronic warfare.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercise is being held on September 21-September 26 in the Southern Military District and the Black and Caspian seas under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov. All in all, about 80,000 servicemen, Emergencies Ministry and national guard Rosgvardiya personnel and up to 1,000 troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part. The drills falling under the restrictions of the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures involve no more than 12,900 troops.