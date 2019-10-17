Pacific Fleet’s ships arrive in Thailand from Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, October 17. /TASS/. A group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship arrived to the main naval base of Thailand, Sattahip, the fleet’s press service told journalists.

"Today a group of Pacific Fleet’s ships consisting of the Varyag guards missile flagship of the Nakhimov order and the Pechenga middle sea tanker under the flag of the Pacific Fleet surface ship group’s commander, Captain 1st rank Alexander Shvarts, has arrived on a business visit to the main naval base of the Kingdom of Thailand, Sattahip," according to the statement.

The Russian ships are expected to stay in Thailand until October 20.

The group of the Pacific Fleet ships set off from Vladivostok for a three-month voyage on October 1.