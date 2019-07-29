Syrian troops regain control of strategic heights in Hama province — media

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Syrian army backed by National Defense Forces militias have recaptured the hilltop of Tal Malah in northwestern Hama from terrorists, the Al-Masdar news website reported on Monday. According to Al-Masdar News, during their offensive operation, Syrian troops also regained control of the inhabited community of Jibeen.

Since the beginning of June, Syrian troops have recaptured the area from terrorists twice. However, a few days later, they had to retreat under the onslaught of superior enemy forces to prevent heavy losses.