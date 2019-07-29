General Staff: Militants redeploy forces to southwestern part of Idlib de-escalation zone

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Reconnaissance has registered militants in Syria redeploying forces to the southwestern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone gearing up for an offensive, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

"Reconnaissance has currently been registering covert redeployment and amassment of militants in the southwestern part of the [Idlib] de-escalation zone. At least 500 terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, both groups outlawed in Russia - TASS) have been redeployed from the northern areas of the Idlib province. Preparations for offensive operations are underway," he said.

Russia and Turkey destroy militants' weapons

Russia jointly with Turkey are surgically destroying weapons and depots of militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, according to Rudskoi.

"Jointly with our Turkish colleagues, we are taking steps to detect and surgically destroy the weapons of terrorists, their equipment, armaments and ammunition depots," the general said.

Over the past 1.5 months, surgical strikes on the southwestern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone have destroyed 11 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 multiple artillery rocket systems, 29 vans with large-caliber machine guns, and also three depots with more than 40 drones.