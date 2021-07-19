Black Widow dominates Russian box office over weekend

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Black Widow for the second week in a row became the leader of the Russian box office, collecting 123 mln rubles ($1.66 mln) for the period from July 15 to July 18, according to kinobusiness.com data.

The film directed by Cate Shortland was released in Russia on July 8. The main character Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, has to face her past and learn about a dangerous conspiracy that involved her old acquaintances - Elena, Alexey (the Red Guardian), and Melina.

The second place in the box office was taken by Space Jam: A New Legacy with 81 mln rubles ($1.09 mln) in four days. The third - by animated feature Luca with 24.2 mln rubles ($326,314).