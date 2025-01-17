Iran's cooperation with EAEU will boost development of relations with Russia — Pezeshkian

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Iran's presence in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will boost the development of bilateral relations between the country and Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president, who is on an official visit to Russia, met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"As for our cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, I am deeply convinced that our presence within this association will also give a great boost to the development of bilateral relations," Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Mishustin.

Earlier, the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union approved the decision to grant Iran observer status in the EAEU and approved the decision on the entry into force of the free trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran.