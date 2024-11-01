Death toll from Spain flooding rises to 202

MADRID, November 1. /TASS/. At least 202 people were killed in Spain’s eastern province of Valencia as gale-force winds and torrential rains ripped through the area, leaving behind massive flooding, the regional emergency management service said on X.

The authorities earlier reported the disaster took 155 lives. Additionally, three more people lost their lives in other regions of Spain due to the severe weather.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings for various regions of the country due to heavy rains. In the southern and eastern parts of Spain, where rainfall has been particularly intense, the danger level was raised to the maximum. Rescuers are still searching for dozens of missing individuals.

Weather warnings remain in effect in certain areas, including Valencia, as of November 1.