Japan plans to send Ukraine $3 bln using revenues from Russian assets

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. The Japanese government will provide 471.9 bln yen (around $3 bln at the current exchange rate) to Ukraine as part of a $50 bln loan agreed upon by the Group of Seven (G7) countries for Kiev from revenues from Russian assets frozen in the West, Kyodo news agency reported.

Earlier this month, G7 leaders adopted a joint statement announcing an agreement on the details of providing Ukraine with a $50 bln loan. It was stressed that the loans would be serviced from future revenues from frozen Russian state assets. At the same time, the United States pledged to provide $20 bln to Ukraine, while the remaining $30 bln will be allocated through the joint efforts of the G7 and the EU.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russia is ready to use income from assets of foreign individuals as a response to the actions of the West. According to him, such decisions are already being implemented.