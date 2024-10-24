Cooperation within BRICS framework to help oppose global challenges — top UAE diplomat

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Cooperation between BRICS countries will help counteract global challenges and create a foundation for a stable economic model, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"One of the most important issues to discuss in our group today is the bolstering of cooperation with friendly countries within the BRICS framework in various areas, such as trade, investments, energy transition, sustainable development, transport, and water and food security. Such cooperation will boost our ability to withstand global challenges more effectively as well as allow to build a foundation for a comprehensive and stable economic model," he said.

The top UAE diplomat also said that the expansion of cooperation between BRICS members is the opportunity to develop innovative economic strategies to foster conditions for the sharing of knowledge and expertise. "Multilaterality is not an option but rather a necessity," he stressed.

The 16th BRICS Summit, a key event during Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will become full-fledged members.

During the summit, BRICS leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration, which summarizes the results of the meeting, including their positions on the group’s development, global issues, and regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.