BUENOS AIRES, October 24. /TASS/. Brazil opposes the policy of unilateral sanctions, as only the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has the authority to impose restrictions on states, stated Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American republic.

"We are absolutely against unilateral sanctions," the diplomat told reporters following the second day of the BRICS summit in Kazan. The briefing was streamed on the ministry's YouTube channel. "Brazil opposes such policies by any state."

The minister emphasized that only the UNSC can impose international restrictions on any country. Vieira noted that none of the BRICS members resort to sanctions policies.

Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, remarked that Russia's economic resilience in the face of sanctions serves as an example for all. The Russian leader also previously stated that the United States should recognize that their actions have damaged relations with Russia and that their sanctions negatively impact the dollar itself.