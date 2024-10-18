South Korea holds live-fire drills near border North Korea

SEOUL, October 18. /TASS/. The South Korean armed forces have held live-fire drills with rocket artillery systems in the eastern region bordering North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean army.

The drills took place on Thursday night local time in Kosong County, Gangwon-do Province. The Chunmoo rocket artillery system was used in the drills. The South Korean servicemen hit designated targets in the sea seventeen kilometers off the coast. "The live-fire drill was conducted to show the army's resolve and ability to strike back if the enemy provokes it," the army said. The Chunmoo system is equipped with 12 rockets and can hit targets up to 36 kilometers away.

In addition, the South Korean military said that it will begin its annual large-scale Hoguk defense drills on Sunday. The exercises will run for nearly three weeks until November 8. This year, more troops and equipment will be involved than last year. Representatives of the US military contingent stationed in the country will also participate. Realistic scenarios will be simulated in various areas with the participation of all kinds of troops and taking into account "provocations that could" be made by North Korea, the statement said.

On October 11, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that South Korean drones had violated Pyongyang's airspace three times this month. The country put army units on alert along the border. On October 15, North Korea bombed roads linking it to South Korea.