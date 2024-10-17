Sweden allocates over $30 mln to Ukraine to rebuild energy sector

STOCKHOLM, October 17. /TASS/. The Swedish government has allocated 320 million kronor ($30.41 million) as part of a combined Nordic-Baltic aid package to Ukraine to help restore its energy sector in preparation for the upcoming winter cold, according to the government office.

"This aid package is important to support the Ukrainian energy sector and helps ensure the vitality of Ukrainian society and keep Ukrainian homes warm," Minister of Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dusa was quoted as saying in a press release.

Since February 2022, Sweden has provided Ukraine with a total of 57.4 billion kronor ($5.45 billion) in support, which includes humanitarian, military, and economic aid, as well as assistance for reconstruction and reform. With the latest package, Sweden has allocated over 2.1 billion kronor ($199.5 million) specifically to support Ukraine's energy supply.