TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has hit a rocket launcher in Lebanon used for shelling the Jewish state's border areas, the army press service reported.

It noted that the installation was used to launch shells toward the border town of Kiryat Shmonah at 11:17 a.m. GMT.

Earlier, the military reported that it had recorded a volley of 20 rockets towards Kiryat Shmona. Two people were killed as a result.