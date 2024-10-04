Lukashenko vows Belarus will do its utmost to coexist peacefully with Ukraine

MINSK, October 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he will do everything in his power to coexist peacefully with Ukraine.

"We have never initiated any kind of confrontation, never. We have no need for it. What is war? It's a catastrophe," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by BelTA news agency during his visit to the Brest Region. "Do not worry, we are not going to go to war with Ukraine. And they do not want to fight with us either. We will do everything to coexist peacefully with Ukraine. If that is what they want. The people want that."

"We must understand that we are on the frontlines. There is a war going on very close by, just over the fence. My primary objective is to prevent Belarus from being dragged into this fight, into this war," Lukashenko emphasized.