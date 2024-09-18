North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea again

SEOUL, September 18. /TASS/. North Korea sends trash balloons to its southern neighbor again, the authorities of the South Korean capital reported.

"It is one more time North Korea is launching balloons toward the South, presumably with garbage," a mass mailing from the Seoul City Hall said. The city’s government warned its citizens to be careful.

Earlier North Korea floated trash balloons to South Korea on September 4-8, as well as on September 14-15.

In the morning of September 18 local time, North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles, according to the South Korean data.

The presidential administration of South Korea issued a warning, advising Pyongyang to refrain from "provocations."