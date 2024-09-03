Eight people killed in Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp

DUBAI, September 3. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the target of the strike was a group of people waiting in line for bread outside the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) shelter in Jabalia.

A total of 40,786 people have been killed and 94,224 wounded in Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the TV channel added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.