Middle East conflict

Eight people killed in Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp

A total of 40,786 people have been killed and 94,224 wounded in Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 2023

DUBAI, September 3. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the target of the strike was a group of people waiting in line for bread outside the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) shelter in Jabalia.

A total of 40,786 people have been killed and 94,224 wounded in Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the TV channel added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.

China, South Africa intend to strengthen BRICS cooperation
China and South Africa expressed their intention to "actively promote the return of development issues to the center of the international cooperation agenda"
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The yuan dropped by 0.004% to 12.04 rubles over the day
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russia must eliminate any dependence on Western systems — Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia does not just aspire to be an independent country, it already is one
Russian forces eliminate over 42,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR in August — military expert
As many as 103 enemy attacks were repelled along the LPR boundaries last month, 85 less than in July
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
School in Gorlovka shelled by Ukrainian troops
According to Prikhodko, the strike was delivered at seven in the evening
Ukrainians may see their front collapsing in Donbass, Austrian expert warns
According to Markus Reisner, Russian troops occupy more localities east of Krasnoarmeysk "every day"
Romanian government approves bill on transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine
"The government is also authorized to restore the country's surface-to-air defense capability from the budget of the National Defense Ministry," Spokesman Mihai Constantin said
Netanyahu warns Hamas about tough response to murder of six hostages in Gaza
The prime minister extended his condolences to the families of the murdered hostages and stressed that Israel is fighting for survival and must stay united
Commander says Ukraine suffers heavy losses after attempted night attacks on Kursk Region
Earlier, Apty Alaudinov reported that the Russian military had destroyed three units of Ukrainian equipment near Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region
Additional reconnaissance systems delivered to Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk regions — ministry
"The task forces of the Belgorod Region raised 25 requests, and 17 requests have been implemented, while work on new requests is underway," the Defense Ministry reported
Turkey applies to join BRICS — news agency
Bloomberg said that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the West is losing its position as the geopolitical center and is interested in developing relations with various players of the multipolar world
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Belousov notes importance of new weapons, robotics in modern warfighting
"A reliable communication and control system and continuous improvement of the control system through such steps as the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, play an important role," the Russian defense minister stressed
US fails to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Russian ambassador says
Anatoly Antonov ridiculed what might have been the downing of the first such fighter delivered to Kiev with a US-provided Patriot missile battery
Houthis claim responsibility for targeting oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in Red Sea
According to Yahya Sarea, the rebel forces directly targeted the vessel which he said was attacked because its owner "had violated rules of calling at ports in the occupied Palestine"
Raisi’s helicopter could not have been shot down — Iranian General Staff
According to the report, the forensic examination found "no suspicious substances" in the bodies of those killed in the crash
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
Spokesman for a Hamas military wing was referring to the successful Israeli operation to free four hostages in Nuseirat in June
US Department of Justice confirms seizure of Venezuelan president’s jet
"The aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws," the statement reads
Reserve Bank of India recognizes use of SWIFT alternative feasible in respect of Russia
"It is a diplomatically sensitive issue so more consideration is needed," a source said
Military feats, Kursk Region: Putin talks to schoolchildren
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to fail, and after it does, Russia’s opponents "will have a true desire — not in words, but in deeds — to move to peaceful negotiations and settle these issues peacefully"
UAE seeks stronger economic cooperation with BRICS — official
According to Younis Haji Al Khoori, the UAE government is exploring collaboration with BRICS in tax and customs matters, including mutual administrative assistance in customs, data exchange, training center collaboration, and technical cooperation in tax administration to enhance tax digitalization
Ukrainian official says fortifications on Krasnoarmeysk’s streets are being put up
Ukraine's top military and political leadership regularly admits that the situation on the front lines in Donbass is difficult
Lack of morality, ethics in Russia’s enemies known, yet impossible to get used to — Putin
"Our enemy is not like us, although it also has a head and arms," the Russian president said
Over 30 foreign leaders invited to BRICS summit in Kazan, 18 RSVP — Kremlin
"We have not organized such a large-scale international event in quite a long time," Yury Ushakov underlined
IAEA lacks facts to name perpetrators of attacks on Kursk nuke plant — Grossi
The IAEA director general assured that the agency will "never hide from the public view" the facts of intentional strikes on nuclear facilities if there is any "irrefutable evidence" at its disposal
Press review: Drones descend on Russia and progressing Gaza talks mired by hostage deaths
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 2nd
PREVIEW: Putin staying in Mongolia on official visit
Putin arrived in Mongolia at the invitation of the Mongolian leader, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, on Monday evening
Russian naval infantry soldiers ambush enemy convoy in Kursk region
Ukrainian militants failed to stage a direct assault on Russian soldiers as they were caught off guard by a Russian storm unit
Turkey tried to restore grain deal in spring 2024, Russia was ready — Lavrov
The grain deal was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, and expired on July 17, 2023
Russia equips missile troops with modern weapons — Patrushev
"Russia's maritime policy is aimed at further developing the forces and bases of the Pacific Fleet," the Russian presidential aide pointed out
`Project Ukraine’ causes damage, casualties for Slavic people — Ambassador Antonov
"The fate of equipment and weapons coming to Kiev from the USA is obvious - it will be destroyed," Russian Ambassador to Washington said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
Four pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Scholz's party defeat shows Germans do not want to lose country — lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the German economy is in crisis today, companies are moving to the United States, and the loss of cheap Russian energy resources has made German industry uncompetitive
Aliyev's party wins 68 seats in Azerbaijan's 125-seat parliament — preliminary data
According to the CEC, the elections saw a 37.24% turnout
FACTBOX: Eastern Economic Forum
This year’s Eastern Economic Forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Venezuela's MFA slams US arrest of President Maduro's plane ‘act of piracy’
The ministry stated that "Venezuela reserves the right to take any legal action to repair this damage to the state, as well as any other damage caused by the criminal policy of unilateral coercive measures"
FACTBOX: Ukrainian attacks thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, Russian troops repelled six attacks by Ukrainian assault groups towards Borki, Komarovka, Korenevo and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye
China, South Africa favor political resolution to Ukraine conflict
Countries call on the conflicting sides to abide by three principles, namely not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate the hostilities and not to fuel the conflict
US seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s jet in Dominican Republic
The operation to seize the jet involved the US Justice Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Industry and Security
Scholz calls results of regional elections in Saxony, Thuringia as worrying
The chancellor represents the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which, according to preliminary results, is forth in Saxony and fifth in Thuringia
Russian forces eliminate up to 12,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks, including Abrams and Leopard
Ex-German chancellor ties SPD’s loss in regional elections to party line toward Russia
At the September 1 elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Social Democrats garnered only 7.3% and 6.1% votes, respectively
ICC did not contact Mongolian authorities ahead of Russian president's visit
Ulziibayaryn Zolbayar urged the public to treat any information with caution, check its reliability and trust only official sources
US has no idea how to deal with Russia, Belarus, protected by nuclear shield — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president recalled that thanks to the Soviet Union’s efforts the United States, despite all its attempts, failed to become a nuclear weapons monopoly
Russian helicopters wipeout Ukrainian troops, armored vehicles in Kursk Region
"The enemy manpower and armored vehicles were eliminated," the ministry said
Western countries will have to bear responsibility if Gaza conflict escalates — Iran’s MFA
By persisting in Gaza hostilities and "now dispatching its killing machine to West Bank, Israel's pushing region to brink of dangerous crisis," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed
Russian forces liberate one more settlement, hit Ukrainian troops in 143 areas
Units of Battlegroup North operating near Volchansk and Liptsy inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 71st Jaeger Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade near Kharkov and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region
Ukraine will lose in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Kursk attack was meant to stop the Russian advance in Donbass
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Ukraine publishes decrees sanctioning Russian airports
According to the decrees, the sanctions impact Vnukovo International Airport, Aero-Sheremetyevo, Pulkovo Airport, Krasnodar International Airport, Khabarovsk Airport, Tolmachevo Airport, and Domodedovo Airfield, among others
IAEA chief Grossi heading to Zaporozhye nuke plant
This will be the IAEA chief’s fifth visit to the plant since September 2022
Russia’s participation in peace conference on Ukraine necessary, not EU’s decision — Stano
According to the European Commission’s lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, Moscow must decide on its own whether to participate in a peace conference on Ukraine
Russian aviation destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in the Kursk border area
According to intelligence reports, the Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles were successfully destroyed," the ministry said
Cocoa beans shortage estimates revised upward to 462,000 tons
Experts believe the Ivory Coast, the top exporter of this commodity worldwide, will harvest 1.7 million metric tons
Ukrainian officials visited US for `handouts’, Russian envoy says
"Washington's cynical goal remains the same - to harm the Russian Federation with their weapons which are placed in Ukrainian hands," Anatoly Antonov emphasized
Banned missile systems pop up in Denmark, Philippines — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the US has now stepped up its activities in Asia, primarily in the Southeast, East Asia and North Asia
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Russia’s opponents may go for peace talks after failure in Kursk Region — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to failure
Russian envoy sees Ukraine trying to expand its hostilities on Russian soil
The Russian diplomat noted how much cynicism Americans have in promoting democratic values as they also use "double standards"
Putin calls lithium mining strategically important for import substitution
The Russian president noted that this metal is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and components
Malaysian Prime Minister leads country's delegation to EEF
"This visit marks the deepening of relations between the two countries," the press service quoted Malaysian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Cheong Loon Lai as saying
Three Russian universities listed in top 100 of prestigious global ranking
Moscow State University is in 17th position in the ranking, St. Petersburg State University is in 49th place and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is ranked 54th
Zelensky admits that attack on Kursk fails to ease Kiev army’s position in Donbass
The day before, Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky said that the situation in the areas of the main Russian strikes remained hard for Kiev
Russia won’t exchange territory after attack on Kursk Region — Lavrov
It is very hard to tell what goal and intent they were pursuing
Russia to change nuclear doctrine upon examination of West’s actions — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the corresponding document is being finalized, but it is too early to talk about a specific timeframe for its completion
Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says
It was incomprehensible for the Russian leader when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Dmitry Peskov said
Lavrov criticizes Borrell’s stance on Ukraine settlement as ‘incompetence or madness’
I thought they were educated at least, that they had an understanding of how to make policy based on reality
Putin to discuss Far East development infrastructure in Vladivostok
The Russian leader will also hold a working meeting with Governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako on the same day
Durov's 'maverick' approach ignored Western guidance, Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat noted that the actions of Western countries with regard to Durov are indicative of their broader approach to abuse their power in the name of globalization
Seligdar selling production in domestic market
"In particularly, we fully utilize the capacity of the Novosibirsk tin plant that should also work and make products," CEO Alexander Khrushch added
State elections in East Germany show that people want changes in political course — MP
"The failure of the traffic light coalition parties, 13% and 10%, has demonstrated that things cannot go on like this," Steffen Kotre stressed
Putin arrives in Mongolia on official visit
At the airport in Ulaanbaatar, the Russian president was greeted by a guard of honor in national dress
Mongolia may use part of Russia-China natural gas transit volume — Putin
The Russian leader said that Moscow and Ulaanbaatar were currently in work on an intergovernmental agreement regarding supplies of fuel and lubricants to Mongolia at preferential prices
Russian President Putin arrives in Tyva Republic’s capital of Kyzyl
The president will chair a session on the development of the Republic of Tyva and will hold a meeting with Tyva’s head Vladislav Khovalyg
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
"Continued attempts to free the captives through military pressure instead of a [Gaza ceasefire] agreement will only mean that the hostages will return to their families in coffins," the spokesman warned
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
High-voltage 330kV power supply line automatically turns off at Zaporozhye NPP
The ZNPP, located in the Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW
West struggles to meet commitments to supply weapons to Ukraine — Bloomberg
This exacerbates the situation for Ukraine after it lost a "significant swathe of its power-generating capacity," the report said
Ukrainian POW claims troops kept in the dark about Kursk deployment to prevent desertion
Andrey Anisimov also gave a first-hand account of how a group of servicemen who refused to go to the Kursk Region were executed by "their own guys"
Ukraine uses highways to receive F-16s — media
French General Michel Yakovleff, who came on air as an expert, said that NATO had previously resorted to similar methods in other countries
Durov case, grain deal: Lavrov speaks at prestigious Russian university MGIMO
The West has always sought to destroy Russia, and now it has gathered about 50 countries "under Nazi banners" for this purpose, the top Russian diplomat noted
Passenger flight from Moscow to Sochi lands in Mineralnye Vody — airport
No details about why the flight changed its route were given
Russian MP says Sunday’s regional elections in Germany were black mark against Scholz
According to Leonid Slutsky, elections of various levels in Europe "are actually a vote of no confidence in the government’s Euro-Atlantic course"
Zelensky says Ukraine lacks money to mass produce long-range drones
Since Russia started the special military operation, Western countries have greatly increased arms deliveries to Ukraine
West conducts bioweapons experiments on psych patients in Ukraine — research institute
According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed
Putin-Biden video conference made clear US had no intent to continue dialogue — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington
Germans afraid of being dragged into big war — Wagenknecht
"Two-thirds in the east reject plans to deploy US missiles," she said
Transnistria's top diplomat concerned about Moldova receiving Western weapons
According to Vitaly Ignatiev, the cooperation between Moldova and NATO has reached a "high level"
No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin
"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow points to inadmissibility of US mercenaries’ involvement in attacks on Russia
"This work is permanent and it is done via various directions and at all levels," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries to be discussed during EEF
The motto of the Forum is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential"
Russian forces wipe out dozen of Ukrainian military hardware pieces in Kursk region
The situation along the line of engagement has not changed much, with the enemy sustaining very heavy casualties in this direction, Apty Alaudinov said
There are no countries hostile to Russia, there are hostile elites — Putin
The Russian leader noted that hostile elites were obsessed with the idea of dismembering Russia
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry eliminates air bomb, M77 cluster munitions in Kursk Region
Overall, minesweepers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have eliminated over 308 explosive objects and inspected more than 23 hectares of populated areas and various facilities
Ukraine turned into bargaining chip in West’s pursue of geopolitical ambitions — Putin
According to the Russian president, "The main reason for today’s tragic situation in Ukraine is the deliberate anti-Russia policy pursued by the US-led collective West"
China launches remote sensing satellites
The satellites of this group will be used for testing new technologies of low-orbit constellations
Seligdar expects further gold price growth-chief executive
When the equilibrium is found, then the gold price hike stops in about six months and the demand goes down, Alexander Khrushch noted
Importance of Chinese language will keep increasing — Putin
"The volume of the economy in China is already significantly higher, and the gap is constantly increasing," the Russian president pointed out
