Afghanistan receives another batch of humanitarian aid from Russia

ISLAMABAD, August 20. /TASS/. Russia has delivered another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan's Kandahar province, Abdul Shakoor Haqqani, head of the region's foreign relations department, told Khaama Press.

According to the agency, the cargo contained 25 tons of flour. The media outlet published a photo showing a Russian Emergencies Ministry plane at Kandahar International Airport.

On May 16, 21 tons of food, including vegetable oil and wheat flour, were delivered to Afghanistan. The humanitarian operation was carried out by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin. The cargo was intended for the people of the Afghan province of Baghlan, which was hit by a flood that killed 400 people.