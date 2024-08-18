Baku says Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan

BAKU, August 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has said that Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan.

"At about 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. GMT) on August 18, units of the Armenian armed forces opened gunfire at positions of the Azerbaijani army near the settlement of Leketag in the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic," it said, adding that Azerbaijani troops "took appropriate measures."

The ministry reported shelling attacks on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan on Thursday and Friday.